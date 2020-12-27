2 potential knock-on effects if Derby County sign 29-year-old in January

Derby County are targeting a fresh move for Darmstadt forward Serdar Dursun in the January transfer window, according to The Athletic.

The German-born Turkish striker has been firing in the goals in Germany’s second tier this season, bagging nine in 13 league appearances.

Dursun, who stands at 6 feet 3 inches, seems to be a similar kind of player to Colin Kazim-Richards – albeit slightly more prolific.

The central striker position is one that the Rams are weakest in, with just Kazim-Richards and Waghorn being senior options currently at the club and are backed up by several youth players.

So Dursun looks to be an important target, but it could have some knock-on effects on other players and Derby’s approach to their games – so let’s take a look at them.

A potential formation change

Under Cocu, Derby played an attractive passing style of football that clearly wasn’t getting results this season, but the addition of Kazim-Richards has not only brought better results but a bit more directness.

If Dursun comes in and partners Kazim-Richards, then that could see a switch in formation to either a 4-4-2 or to a 5-3-2, which Cocu occasionally used.

There’s seemingly nothing wrong with the 4-2-3-1 that Wayne Rooney favours, but the Rams are still lacking a consistent goalscoring threat and 4-4-2 could end up being the way to go.

Could force the sale of Jack Marriott

Marriott’s loan at Sheffield Wednesday has so far returned seven goalless appearances and he’s spent considerable time on the sidelines due to a calf injury.

Derby have been weighing-up whether or not to recall him as he’s been training with the Rams once again, but there’s also the chance that they move Marriott on on a permanent basis.

In the same Athletic report that revealed the Rams’ interest in Dursun again, the club will reportedly consider letting Marriott go if the transfer fee suits them, and perhaps Marriott does need a change of scenery to get his career back on track.