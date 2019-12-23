2 potential knock-on effects if Derby County secure deal for Leicester City player

Derby County have endured a challenging first half of the season under Phillip Cocu, with the Rams managing to claim just six wins and pick up just 26 points so far this campaign.

The Rams’ 3-0 defeat at Reading on Saturday means that Cocu’s side have now suffered six consecutive defeats on their travels in the Championship, while they are also now winless in their last six matches in the league since securing a 1-0 win against Preston North End last month.

Cocu’s side have been struggling defensively of late, especially on their travels having conceded 13 goals in their last six away league games, with Craig Forsyth having to come in alongside Curtis Davies at centre back to replace the injured Matt Clarke, which means that the Rams are in need of some defensive reinforcements in January.

Derby have now been linked with a move for Leicester City defender Filip Benkovic, with Cocu looking to add some extra depth and quality to his defensive options, and given the 22-year-old has seen his game time limited at Leicester this season he could be available to make the move.

Here then, we take a look at TWO knock-on effects which could occour from Benkovic arriving at Derby…

Forsyth dropped back to the bench

Were Derby to secure a move for Benkovic in January that would likely mean that Forsyth is dropped back to the bench, with the 30-year-old having been moved into the centre of defence by Cocu since Clarke suffered a knee injury during the Rams’ defeat at Nottingham Forest at the start of November.

Forsyth has been doing his best filling in as the left-sided centre-back, and he did help the Rams pick up a clean sheet in their win against Preston a few weeks ago, but he has at times struggled with his positioning and been guilty of allowing his forwards to get in front of him in the penalty area.

Derby, though, are in need of a more natural centre-half to come in alongside Davies, and Benkovic should come straight in if signed, which would then allow Forsyth to challenge for a place in the side at left-back again, with neither Scott Malone or Max Lowe really nailing down that position of late.

Clarke facing a battle to get back into the side

Clarke’s position at the centre of Derby’s defence has been largely secure during the last few months when he has been fully fit, with the Brighton loanee having made 13 Championship appearances so far this term, and following Richard Keogh’s departure it looked like he would come straight back into the team on his return from injury.

However, were Derby to bring in Benkovic it would mean that Clarke would be facing a real battle alongside Davies for a place in Cocu’s starting line-up, which could mean that the defender faces a spell out of the team when he returns from his knee injury.

That, though, could actually benefit Clarke as it would allow him the time to fully recover from his knee injury, and mean that Cocu does not have to risk him by bringing him straight back into the fold.