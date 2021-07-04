2 potential knock-on effects if Burnley make concrete offer for Middlesbrough talisman

Middlesbrough will be really hoping that they can keep hold of Dael Fry this summer.

Reports from The Sun have claimed that Burnley remain interested in the central defender despite already completing the signing of Nathan Collins from Stoke City on long-term deal.

Despite that, Sean Dyche is looking to add another more experienced option to his side with Fry and Nottingham Forest’s Joe Worrall both on the list of potential targets.

Fry is a huge player for the Teessiders after coming through the youth ranks at the Riverside Stadium before establishing himself as a club talisman under current manager Neil Warnock.

So what are the potential impacts if Burnley do make a move? We look at two knock-on effects.

Funds to reinvest

If Dael Fry does make the move to Turf Moor it certainly won’t be cheap.

The central defender is arguably Middlesbrough’s most valuable assets at the moment and while there’s no concrete fee discussed, you can guarantee that the Teessiders will be looking for a seven-figure fee.

If that deal does happen then it could free Neil Warnock up to enter the transfer market once again and reinvest in three or four solid additions who can help the club this term.

An opportunity for Nathan Wood

Signing a replacement may not be a priority with a talented young defender waiting in the wings.

Nathan Wood has already shown glimpses of his quality for Neil Warnock’s side while his performances during his loan spell with Crewe Alexandra last term are showing that he’s a player who is maturing at an astounding rate.

Whether he’s ready to step straight into that role remains to be seen, but he could be a great option slot into that vacant slot at the heart of Middlesbrough’s defence.