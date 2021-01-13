2 potential knock-on effects if Birmingham City secure transfer deal for 27-year-old

Birmingham City are believed to be interested in a deal to sign Crystal Palace forward Connor Wickham on loan according to The Sun.

It is also claimed that the Blues are rivalling Bristol City to the potential signing of the 27-year-old, who has struggled for consistent game time in recent years.

Wickham is yet to make a single appearance for Roy Hodgson’s side this season, and is behind Jordan Ayew, Christian Benteke and Michy Batshuayi in the pecking order at Selhurst Park.

Birmingham have been struggling for any sort of momentum in recent weeks under the management of Aitor Karanka, with the Blues currently sat 19th in the second-tier standings after 23 matches in this year’s campaign.

Both Lukas Jutkiewicz and Scott Hogan only have two goals to their name each this season, so it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see Karanka looking to add depth to his attacking options this month.

We take a look at TWO potential knock-on effects if Birmingham City secure a deal to sign Wickham during the January transfer window.

Much-needed quality added to their attacking options

Birmingham City haven’t been anywhere near good enough in recent matches, and with their forwards struggling for goals this season, targeting a deal to sign Wickham makes perfect sense.

The 27-year-old has experience of playing in the Championship whilst with Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United and Ipswich Town earlier in his career, and will be keen to get his career back on track at the earliest of opportunities.

Birmingham have been struggling for goals this season, with the Blues only scoring 17 goals in 23 league matches this term. Lukas Jutkiewicz (pictured above) and Scott Hogan only have four goals between them this season, which will be an obvious concern for Aitor Karanka during the January transfer window.

With it seemingly highly unlikely that Wickham will feature for the Crystal Palace first-team anytime soon, a move to Birmingham could be the ideal move for all parties involved.

Potential formation change

Aitor Karanka has often persisted with playing one forward in Birmingham’s league matches this term, but he should consider a change if Wickham was to arrive.

When Wickham signed for Sheffield Wednesday, the Owls often started him up-front with another striker, and there were promising signs at times with the 27-year-old partnered with some in attack.

A change is needed at Birmingham in order to turn around their poor run of form, and a formation change that suited Wickham could be the ideal scenario for both Aitor Karanka and the Crystal Palace forward.