2 potential knock-on effects for Nottingham Forest if they capture Chelsea man

Nottingham Forest have been labelled with interest in Chelsea youngster Marc Guehi, according to The Sun.

Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi is very much looking to improve his squad in the January transfer window and bolster his options ahead of a potential promotion push.

One area that Forest have struggled in depth with is in the attacking areas, having just Lewis Grabban to rely on – but latest links to a Premier League player have identified that Lamouchi wants to ensure other areas are suitably backed up.

Guehi of Chelsea is much wanted by a number of Premier League and Championship clubs, having made two appearances for Frank Lampard’s first team this season.

The Ivory Coast born defender arrived on English soil in his early years and was quickly picked up by Chelsea having played for Cray Wanderers in London.

Developing through the various youth ranks at Chelsea, the 19-year-old is gaining a reputation, but what would he bring to Nottingham Forest and what would be the knock on effects of his potential arrival.

One defender would have to be pushed out…

Michael Dawson is arguably the most experienced defender in Nottingham Forest’s ranks, but he is not the best defender at present, having lost his place to Tobias Figueiredo.

Figueiredo has formed a superb partnership with Joe Worrall and prior to the December schedule – Forest had one of the best defences in the league.

Dawson’s return to full fitness saw Lamouchi hand the former Tottenham defender starts and rightfully so given his experience, but in truth – it only disrupted a solid defensive pairing in Figueiredo and Worrall.

That may now have left Lamouchi wondering who is best defenders are and you would have to think that if Guehi was to arrive, then he would be handed a chance to perform.

Would one of the three available centre backs then be pushed out and if so, who?

Little experience for a drop in morale

Let us imagine we are one of Dawson, Figueiredo or Worrall, and then imagine that a new centre back has come into the club.

You could thrive on it, for every footballer likes competition, but it could also have a negative effect on the tried and trusted trio.

Guehi has little experience of first team football, and it would take guts for Sabri Lamouchi to sign him and then play him ahead of the aforementioned trio.

Arguably, Lamouchi may be building for the future, but it is highly unlikely that Chelsea would allow the youngster to leave on a permanent basis.

The French boss needs to be careful with any interest for players, as he will not want to rock the boat much more after failing to win in five games.