2 potential knock-on effects at West Brom if they beat Aston Villa to 16-goal ace

West Bromwich Albion are one of a number of clubs who are said to be interested in signing Huddersfield Town striker Karlan Grant this summer.

Reports from Sky Sports claim that the Baggies are in competition with the likes of Aston Villa and Fulham for the player’s signature.

A former Charlton Athletic frontman, Grant has been in stunning form for the Terriers this term despite their overly poor league form, notching an impressive 16 goals across all competitions under Danny Cowley.

There is likely to be widespread interest in the player’s services this summer, who at the age of 22, is only going to get better and better as time goes on.

QUIZ: Today’s higher or lower West Brom quiz – Can you score 15 out of 15? See if you can get full marks down below!

1 of 15 Jeff Astle scored 174 goals for West Brom, did Cyrille Regis score more or less? More Less

Ahead of the summer, we have put together a list of TWO potential knock-on effects at West Brom if they sign Karlan Grant next season….

Zohore to be sold?

The Baggies could well look to move on one of their strikers this summer if they secure the signing of Grant, with Kenneth Zohore likely to come most under threat.

The Dane has so far failed to really settle at the Hawthorns since moving from Cardiff City last summer and has only found the back of the net on just five occasions across all competitions.

Grant offers a completely different skillset to that of Zohore, which perhaps indicates that Bilic is looking to take his side in another direction entirely next season.

In short, the existing West Brom frontline will no doubt be looking over their collective shoulders if Grant does indeed complete a move to the Midlands club.

Two up top

With the addition of Grant, Bilic would, on paper, have an embarrassment of attacking riches at his disposal in forward areas, thus increasing the possibility of the Baggies starting with two up front.

Regularly utilising a system which makes use of just one lone striker, the team has sometimes lacked a real cutting edge in the final third during games, perhaps suggesting that they are still missing the finishing touch that is required to improve as a team overall.

Bringing in Grant to play up alongside the likes of Charlie Austin or Zohore could work wonders for the team’s approach play, with the Huddersfield forward loving to run in behind defenders whilst Austin and Zohore prefer the ball played into their feet so that they can hold up the play.

In summary, a move for Grant would make a lot of sense if the Baggies want to increase their goal input next term.