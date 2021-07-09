2 potential knock-on effects at West Brom as they prepare for Newcastle United transfer interest

West Bromwich Albion are preparing for summer interest in Kyle Bartley, according to reports from The Telegraph.

It’s claimed that the Baggies’ captain is attracting attention from a number of Premier League clubs including Newcastle United and Crystal Palace ahead of the new season.

The 30-year-old was a consistent performer under Sam Allarydyce last term but with life in the Championship awaiting it seems that the player could have a potential route back to the Premier League if he wishes to pursue.

So what impact would a potential departure have on the West Brom squad? We take a look at two potential knock-on effects.

Can you score full marks on this quiz about West Brom's legends?

1 of 25 Tony Brown made over 500 league appearances True False

The need for a new skipper

West Brom are going to need leaders next season and so a move away for Kyle Bartley would be a big blow.

If Newcastle United did complete a move for the player then it would leave a big hole in the Baggies’ squad, not to mention giving them a need to find a new captain.

There are obviously a few contenders in the squad to take the armband but this will be a massive decision for Ismael to take in the season ahead.

Paving the way for Kean Bryan?

A move away for Kyle Bartley could see another defender coming in.

West Brom have been credited with an interest in Kean Bryan due to his contract situation at Sheffield United, meaning that a bargain move could be on the cards.

It remains to be seen if the Baggies will make a move, but if Bartley does move on then it’ll certainly increase the need to sign a ready-made replacement.