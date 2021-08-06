2 potential knock-on effects at Sunderland if transfer coup for Tottenham starlet goes through

Sunderland are closing in on a move to sign Dennis Cirkin, according to reports from Football Insider.

The Tottenham Hotspur defender looks set for an exciting future in the game but could be heading to the Stadium Of Light on a permanent basis as he looks for more regular first team opportunities.

A left-back by trade, Cirkin was described by Jose Mourinho as having ‘a lot of quality’ but with no senior appearances to his name in North London it seems that the 19-year-old could be set for pastures new.

Such a deal would be a real coup for the Black Cats, but what impact could he have on the Sunderland squad? Here are two knock-on effects that Lee Johnson must consider.

Denver Hume’s future

The arrival of Dennis Cirkin could prove decisive in the Denver Hume situation.

The young full-back is still in discussions over a new contract with Sunderland, but according to Kristjaan Speakman, that deal is yet to be agreed.

If Cirkin does join then it could mean that the club are no longer looking for a left-back which could signal the end of Hume’s time at the club.

Dan Neil

Dennis Cirkin’s arrival would be great news for Dan Neil.

The midfielder has been tipped to start the season at left-back for Lee Johnson’s side due to the lack of options in that position going into the season-opener against Wigan Athletic.

That means that Neil will be given an opportunity to establish himself in his preferred position, rather than being used as a square peg in a round hole.