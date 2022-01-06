2 potential knock-on effects at Sunderland if they manage to strike QPR striker agreement

Sunderland are battling Wigan Athletic to bring Macauley Bonne in this month, according to Football Insider.

The 26-year-old would certainly add a point of difference to the Black Cats’ attacking contingent as a completely unique player compared to the current personnel at Lee Johnson’s disposal.

Bonne is a bit of a throwback striker in his instinctive finishing ability and poacher traits, he does not provide the all-round game of Ross Stewart nor is he a versatile forward who can fill in out wide.

Having said that, he has proven that when he is playing in a side that can create chances regularly, he will score goals and with Nathan Broadhead’s unfortunate recent injury, there is a slot for him in the squad.

Here, we have taken a look at two knock-on effects at Sunderland that could occur if Bonne enters the building this month…

Two up top conundrum

Lee Johnson has almost religiously deployed a sole striker this season, putting Nathan Broadhead up alongside Stewart for a handful of games along the way.

Macauley Bonne’s arrival would see another opportunity for Johnson to switch to a front pairing which would certainly give the Black Cats more ways to hurt teams going into the second half of the season.

Playing a front two has typically been coupled with a back three at the Stadium of Light this season, and with the likes of Lynden Gooch adapting to a more defensive wide role in the last month or so, the squad are well suited to operating in either system.

Quiz: Can you name which club Sunderland signed these 20 strikers from?

1 of 20 Ross Stewart Kilmarnock St Mirren Ross County St Johnstone

Benjamin Kimpioka pushed out

21-year-old Swede Benjamin Kimpioka has forced his way back into the first team picture at Sunderland in recent weeks with some strong performances for the U23 side.

The striker notched his first of the season as a substitute in the Black Cats’ 5-0 romping of Sheffield Wednesday last week and will be pushing for more involvement in the near future.

The addition of Bonne would be a blow to Kimpioka’s prospects and potentially see him sent back out on loan where he has struggled to showcase his ability in recent years.