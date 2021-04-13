2 potential knock-on effects at Sunderland if they lose striker amid Middlesbrough and CSKA Moscow interest

Sunderland are facing an anxious wait as attention starts to turn to the summer transfer window.

While the Black Cats are still firmly in the mix to secure automatic promotion to the Championship, there’s every possibility that the club could be preparing for a fourth season in League One if they fall short.

It might not be what supporters want to hear, but such a situation could prove troublesome with regards to keeping their best players.

One player in question is Charlie Wyke.

The striker has enjoyed a wonderful season for Lee Johnson’s side having scored 26 goals for the club this term.

With his contract due to expire at the end of the season there’s been plenty of speculation regarding potential interested parties with both Middlesbrough and CSKA Moscow both said to be keen.

But what are the knock-on effects that Sunderland will face if they lose their star striker? We take a look.

The need to replace a 26-goal striker

It’s an obvious one, but if Charlie Wyke leaves then he’ll need replacing.

Signing a striker won’t be too much of a worry, however it will be pretty difficult to find someone who can hit the ground running and score between 25 and 30 goals in his first season with the club.

Wyke would leave a massive hole in Lee Johnson’s side and that’s a situation that will be really tricky to solve in one summer.

A significant financial hit

Charlie Wyke may have only cost around £400,000, but Sunderland will be taking a big hit if he’s allowed to leave.

After such a successful season in League One this term there’s no doubt that the 28-year-old’s value would have sky-rocketed if he was tied down to a longer term contract.

As an estimate, I’d imagine that Wyke could now be valued at £5-6million, and while Kyril Louis-Dreyfus is clearly not short of a bob or two, it would no doubt be a huge blow to lose such a valuable asset for nothing.