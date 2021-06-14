2 potential knock-on effects at Sheffield Wednesday if they seal Jayden Stockley signing

Sheffield Wednesday have registered an interest in Preston North End forward Jayden Stockley, according to the Lancashire Post.

The Owls are preparing for life back in League One after being relegated from the Championship last season, and Darren Moore will be eager to strengthen his squad.

According to the Lancashire Post, Preston’s Jayden Stockley is a player in demand after an impressive loan spell at Charlton last season.

Stockley scored eight goals for the Addicks in the second half of the season, after joining on loan from Charlton in January.

Charlton are said to have made a bid for Stockley, but Sheffield Wednesday and Portsmouth are also believed to be in the race.

Here, we take a look at two knock-on effects at Hillsborough if the Owls managed to beat rivals to the signing of Stockley…

Potential exits?

With Jordan Rhodes leaving for Huddersfield Town at the end of his contract, there definitely is scope for the Owls to bring in a new striker who can give them a focal point going forward.

Stockley is similar to Rhodes in that he is a classic number nine who is good in the air, has clever movement and holds the ball up well.

But the 27-year-old would be a regular starter if he moved to Hillsborough, which could lead to uncertain futures for the likes of Callum Paterson and Josh Windass.

Both have played up top under Darren Moore since the latter’s arrival at Hillsborough, and one of them would be pushed down the pecking order if Stockley were to arrive.

A change in transfer approach?

Stockley is a player who has a point to prove. He’s failed to make a real impact at Preston in the Championship since moving from League Two side Exeter City.

Stockley was a proven goalscorer at League Two level, and after showing glimpses of his ability in League One last season, he is up and coming in that respect.

Rather than go for high-earning, experienced players, Wednesday could look to change their strategy with this signing, going for a player who is eager to improve and guide the Owls back into the Championship.