2 potential knock-on effects at Sheffield Wednesday as interest in QPR man builds

Sheffield Wednesday are clearly determined to step up their transfer efforts.

Reports from the Sheffield Star have claimed that the Owls are considering a move for Queens Park Rangers man Olamide Shodipo with a view to a summer move.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a wonderful campaign last term after heading to Oxford United on loan where he scored 12 goals and provided three assists as Karl Robinson’s side made it to the League One play-offs.

A move to Hillsborough would give him an ideal opportunity to kick on and pick up where he left off last term, but his arrival will certainly have an impact on Darren Moore’s squad.

Here are two potential knock-on effects to consider.

A vital position filled

Signing a player such as Olamide Shodipo will be a big boost for Sheffield Wednesday.

After losing players such as Adam Reach and Kadeem Harris at the end of last season the club are very short of quality options in wide areas going into the new season.

This addition would certainly take some of the heat off the recruitment team as they get to work on strengthening other positions.

A reduced burden on Josh Windass

Olamide Shodipo certainly looks like a player who could take on a significant workload.

As it stands it appears that Josh Windass could be the man who is tasked with getting the bulk of Sheffield Wednesday’s goals next term, a challenge which brings a huge amount of pressure.

Given that Shodipo scored 12 goals last term there will be a real boost knowing that he’s someone who could provide a significant contribution.