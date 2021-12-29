2 potential knock-on effects at QPR if they seal AFC Bournemouth agreement

Queens Park Rangers are looking to sign Bournemouth’s Steve Cook as they hope to bring in a centre-back during the January transfer window.

Mark Warburton has made it clear that he wants the R’s to be active in the New Year, with defensive reinforcements seen as the priority.

And, one player who has been linked with a switch to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium is Cook. The 30-year-old has struggled for game time since Scott Parker was appointed, making only three league appearances this season.

Therefore, a move seems likely and the Daily Mail revealed that QPR have moved ahead of Championship rivals, including Nottingham Forest, in the race for the defender.

Here we look at TWO knock-on effects if the R’s do finalise the deal…

His experience helps their promotion push

Firstly, you’d have to say that having a player like Cook at the club can have plenty of benefits, which aren’t just on the pitch.

He has hundreds of games under his belt, he has won promotion before and he has played in the top-flight in recent years, so that experience will help the team.

It could be particularly crucial in the run-in, with Cook having been there and done it, which will make him a positive influence on the QPR squad when the pressure really starts to build.

Added depth in a key position

As well as that, it will ensure that Warburton has enough players for what is a crucial area of the pitch.

It has been clear in the first half of the season that QPR need another defender, which is why Warburton has made it a priority going into the window.

Squad depth is more important now than ever before, so Cook’s arrival would be a real boost for the R’s as they look to last the distance.