2 potential knock-on effects at QPR if they offload top star to West Ham this summer

QPR are on course for a top-half finish in the Championship and there’s a fair bit of positivity surrounding the west London club heading into 2021/22.

Losing Ebere Eze and Bright Osayi-Samuel was never going to be east but the progress has been clear to see for Mark Warburton’s side recently.

They could be set to lose another of their assets this summer, however, with recent reports indicating that West Ham United were keen on goalkeeper Seny Dieng.

The 26-year-old has established himself as their clear first-choice number one this season but the Hammers are understood to be circling, with a £6 million fee mentioned.

Losing Dieng would be far from ideal for the R’s but we’ve looked at two potential knock-on effects should they offload him…

Permanent deals for loan stars?

If reports are to be believed, the potential sale of Dieng could earn the R’s £6 million, which is no small fee in the current circumstances.

A sale like that is likely to mean the club have some more financial flexibility to add players to Warburton’s squad and this summer, signing some of their loan stars permanently should be top of their list of priorities.

Charlie Austin and Sam Field have been very impressive on loan from West Bromwich Albion since January, as has Fulham’s Stefan Johansen.

The R’s likely already harbour hopes of signing one if not all of that trio permanently and the sale of Dieng could just mean they have the money to do that.

No move for Liam Kelly amid Motherwell interest

Dieng’s exit is likely to mean QPR shut the door on another potential move – Kelly to Motherwell.

The Scottish keeper has been a mainstay in the starting XI since joining on loan and manager Graham Alexander revealed recently that both the club and the player are keen on seeing him return in the summer.

Should Dieng be sold to West Ham, however, Kelly would likely be needed back at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium as cover and competition for Joe Lumley.

That could well rule out the 25-year-old shot-stopper’s future move to Motherwell.