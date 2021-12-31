2 potential knock-on effects at Nottingham Forest as club close in on first January signing

Keinan Davis is set to sign for Nottingham Forest on a loan deal for the rest of the season in the coming days.

The physical striker will join the Reds’ push for the play-offs as part of a bulky attacking contingent, which means that further competition for places in the final third could lead to a decrease in game time for Forest’s current frontline.

The 23-year-old has managed just five league starts for Aston Villa since they won promotion to the Premier League in 2018/19, he would arrive at the City Ground with a point to prove particularly with the dearth of experienced Championship campaigners at Steve Cooper’s disposal.

Here, we have taken a look at two knock-on effects at Forest as the club close in on a loan deal for Keinan Davis…

Lyle Taylor

Lewis Grabban has asserted his authority as Forest’s first choice striker this season which has seen very limited opportunities for Lyle Taylor. The Montserrat international has struggled to catch fire since signing in the summer of 2020 and with Davis coming in to add further competition for a slot at the top of the pitch, the deal could be detrimental to Taylor’s hopes of breaking into the starting XI.

The 31-year-old has a contract at the City Ground until the end of next season and could be a candidate to move elsewhere to seek regular game time in the second half of the season.

Systematic considerations

Adding another striker, coupled with the impact that potentially losing Djed Spence to his parent club Middlesbrough will have on the team, Davis’ introduction could see Steve Cooper tweak Forest’s current system.

A 3-4-3 or 3-4-1-2 fluid formation has been in operation since the Welshman’s arrival, mainly with Brennan Johnson and Philip Zinckernagel playing off of a central striker. Davis could provides a more direct option and the chance for Forest to play a front pairing, with the 23-year-old combining with Grabban in offensive areas.

It feels unlikely that Cooper would switch to this straight away, however it would certainly give him greater tactical flexibility from the bench if Forest have to throw the kitchen sink at games to make up the current gap between them and the top six.