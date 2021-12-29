2 potential knock-on effects at Middlesbrough if they strike Brighton transfer agreement

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder is wasting no time in trying to bring in some of the players that he wants in his squad and the latest name linked with a move is Aaron Connolly, as reported by Mail Online.

He’s only played four games for current club Brighton so far this season but at 21-years-old is viewed as a forward with a lot of potential and the talent to go far in the game. He’s struggled for gametime at his current club though this year and it means he could be allowed to leave on a short-term basis in pursuit of regular action in the winter window.

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder is now prepared to give him that chance – and it could also help them push on for a play-off place in the second half of the campaign.

If the former Sheffield United boss can complete a deal for the player then, what effect could that have on Boro?

Uche Ikpeazu out the exit door

Ikpeazu has played fairly regularly for Middlesbrough so far this campaign but with only two goals and one start since the end of October, he isn’t a player that Chris Wilder turns to very frequently at the club.

Wycombe have been linked with the player, as reported by Football League World exclusive sources and with a transfer deal possible, it looks like he could certainly be pushed out the exit door if another forward is brought in.

Ikpeazu wasn’t a wanted player before this transfer link emerged so if another forward player comes in and goes higher up the pecking order than him, he could certainly be allowed to leave in the winter window. It might mean that Chris Wilder is more determined to ship him out as soon as possible – so a deal could also be done earlier in the window.

Josh Coburn sent on short-term loan

Another player that hasn’t seen much action at Middlesbrough since Chris Wilder took over is Josh Coburn. Despite showing some flashes of brilliance and bagging several goals this season, the player has not featured much since the new manager took the reins and it means that he could be sent out in the winter window.

With a lack of gametime currently, he’s likely to feature even less if Connolly comes in. That means he is more likely to be shipped out on a deal elsewhere for the remainder of the campaign if the 21-year-old is signed by Wilder – so could benefit another EFL side in the second half of the campaign.

One striker signing then could see two other forwards depart the Riverside Stadium – so any side interested in Coburn or Ikpeazu would certainly be hoping that Boro can pull off a deal for Connolly.