2 potential knock-on effects at Middlesbrough as bargain deal for League Two star looms

Middlesbrough are monitoring Dylan Bahamboula with a view to a permanent move.

Reports from The Northern Echo have claimed that the Oldham Athletic midfielder is currently training with Neil Warnock’s squad as he looks to earn a permanent deal with the club.

Bahamboula enjoyed an excellent season in League Two making 43 appearances, scoring seven goals and creating eight goals for his teammates.

The 26-year-old could be available for a fee of just £150,000, but his arrival is bound to have a knock-on effect on the Middlesbrough squad.

Here are two ramifications that could arise as a result of the deal.

A blow for Martin Payero deal?

The Argentine midfielder is reportedly in advanced talks with Middlesbrough over a deal, but this could be a stumbling block to that deal.

Dylan Bahamboula is currently in the building trying to impress Neil Warnock and so as it stands it appears that the Oldham midfielder is currently the more likely deal to happen.

Unless the Teessiders are planning on buying two players for the same position there’s a good chance that a Bahamboula deal could have repercussions on the Payero switch.

A blocked pathway for talented youngsters

Added competition at first team level is great, but it will block the pathway for the club’s young starlets.

Players such as Hayden Hackney and Connor Malley have made good headway over the last 12 months as they look to break into the first team, but this sort of transfer could prove troublesome on that front.

If Bahamboula does arrive at the Riverside Stadium then there’s a good chance that Hackney and Malley could be shipped out on loan as a result in search of regular first team football.