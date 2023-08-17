Highlights Leeds United's interest in signing Josh Brownhill could provide a much-needed morale boost for the club after a difficult summer.

Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill has emerged on the transfer radar of Leeds United.

That's according to a report from TEAMTalk, who say that the Elland Road club are keen on a move for the 27-year-old this summer.

However, the Whites are not the only club who look to be in the race to sign the midfielder from the Turf Moor club before the window closes.

It is thought that Premier League trio Everton, Wolves and Crystal Palace, as well as Leeds' Championship rivals Leicester City and Middlesbrough, are also looking into a deal for Brownhill.

As a result, this looks as though it will not be an easy transfer race for Leeds to win, but what could it mean for the club, if they were to manage to do just that?

Here, in order to help find out, we've taken a look at two potential knock-on effects there could be at Leeds, if they complete the signing of Brownhill before the market concludes at the end of this month.

A welcome morale boost for the club

It is probably fair to say that this has not been the easiest of summers for anyone of a Leeds United persuasion.

After relegation from the Premier League, a number of key members of the squad such as Jack Harrison, Rodrigo, Max Wober, and Robin Koch have all left the club, while others such as Wilfried Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra are not training with the main team and are unavailable for selection as they look for moves away of their own.

Results on the pitch have not been great either, with Leeds picking up just one point from their first two games, all of which has contributed to a considerable sense of gloom around the club.

As a result, completing the signing of a player with the quality of Brownhill, and beating off some significant competition to do so, would be a welcome statement of intent from Leeds, that could help to lift the mood around the club considerably.

Door opens for Adams departure

One player who is somehow still at Leeds at this point in the summer, is midfielder Tyler Adams.

Already in the window, Adams has reportedly seen a move to Chelsea break down, despite the Stamford Bridge club meeting a release clause in his Leeds contract. Meanwhile, it is now being suggested that a move to Bournemouth is in limbo, as the two clubs dispute whether the Cherries met the release clause for the USA international, and whether that part of his contract is still valid.

If however, Leeds were to complete the signing of Brownhill, the extra cover that would provide them with, could ensure they have the depth required in their midfield, to sanction a departure for Adams.

Indeed, the investment that may be needed for the signing of the Burnley man, could potentially leave them needing to recoup some funds through a sale such as this. That is something other clubs would no doubt be aware of, meaning more bids that could test Leeds' resolve over Adams, could then be in the offing.