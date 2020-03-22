2 potential knock-on effects at Leeds United if they pursue summer move for Premier League forward

Leeds United are well placed to go on and secure promotion to the Premier League when the EFL season can eventually resume, with the Whites currently sitting top of the table with a seven-point cushion on third placed Fulham.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side could be facing the prospect of a potentially vital summer transfer window, with the Whites needing to try and add to their squad in the hope of being able to survive in the Premier League next term, should they manage to secure promotion.

One key area that Leeds will likely be needing to address in the summer is in the form of their attacking options, with the Whites having been heavily reliant on Patrick Bamford throughout the campaign – and Bielsa’s side are reportedly interested in making a potential move for Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster – who is currently on loan with their Leeds’ Championship rivals Swansea City – in the summer.

Here then, we take a look at TWO potential knock-on effects a move for Brewster could have on Leeds next season…

Jean-Kevin Augustin’s loan move not being made permanent

One of the crucial decisions that Leeds could be faced with in the summer if they are promoted to the Premier League, is whether the Whites should opt to make Jean-Kevin Augustin’s loan move a permanent one, with the striker having arrived on loan from RB Leipzig in January.

Augustin has so far struggled to make much of an impact at Elland Road since his arrival, with the forward having made just three Championship appearances for the Whites, and that has been partly down to the form of Bamford, but also the injury troubles the 22-year-old has been facing.

Therefore were Leeds to make a move for Brewster, that could potentially be an alternative to a permanent move for Augustin, which could be a risk for the Whites given the lack of impact he has made so far at Elland Road – and Brewster would likely be a cheaper alternative to pursue.

Bamford coming under pressure for his starting role

Leeds will be needing to ensure that they manage to bring in some extra firepower in the summer transfer window, if they are planning for life in the Premier League, with Bamford having at times been guilty of missing some presentable chances in front of goal for the Whites.

Bamford has also struggled to really ever show he has the ability to be a reliable goalscorer in the Premier League, with the forward having failed to really make an impact during spells with the likes of Burnley, Crystal Palace and Norwich City in the top-flight.

Brewster could therefore come in and provide some real competition for his place in the side, with the forward having shown his confidence and ability in front of goal during his loan spell with Swansea, and he has also had the experience of being in and around the Liverpool squad in the Premier League in the past few years.