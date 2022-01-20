2 potential knock-on effects at Ipswich Town as club close in on Bristol City transfer agreement

Tyreeq Bakinson looks set to join Ipswich Town on loan from Bristol City for the rest of the season, according to Football Insider.

The 23-year-old has managed only ten starts in the Championship this season, despite clear attempts from Nigel Pearson to hand regular minutes to younger players.

Bakinson is no stranger to lower league football having previously applied his trade with Luton Town, Newport County and Plymouth Argyle.

Samy Morsy and Lee Evans have been the regular midfield duo in Suffolk this season but the addition of Bakinson could give McKenna a selection headache.

The 23-year-old is a traditional box-to-box midfielder and may offer some fresh legs to the ranks, with Evans and Morsy already clocking up a lot of miles in their legs ahead of a very busy second half of the season.

Here, we have taken a look at two potential knock-on effects at Ipswich as the club close in on the signing of Bakinson…

Potential exits

The Tractor Boys have a very deep squad for League One level, or any for that matter, which has made it difficult to manage playing time to keep every player in the squad content with the opportunities they are receiving.

Tom Carroll’s contract is up at Portman Road at the end of the season and the 29-year-old has managed just two league starts this term.

With Bakinson adding to the competition for places, it is likely that Carroll will fall further down the pecking order.

The same could be said for Rekeem Harper and others.

Tactical flexibility

McKenna must be an admirer of Bakinson’s for the club to be pushing for a loan deal.

A midfield trio of Bakinson, Evans and Morsy would be an exciting prospect for Ipswich supporters and would increase McKenna’s tactical options in a single match.

The former Manchester United coach has switched to a three at the back system successfully in recent weeks, and a midfield three rather than deploying a number ten could provide a more solid base for Town to build from.

Bakinson has a good fitness record and will back himself to enhance his reputation in this temporary spell as Ipswich look to hunt down the top six.