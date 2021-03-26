2 potential knock-on effects at Huddersfield Town as club secure deal for 30-year-old

Oumar Niasse sealed a move to Championship side Huddersfield Town today on a deal until the end of the season.

In a transfer that has been in the works for nearly two months, the Senegal international has finally found a club having been released by Premier League side Everton last season.

Niasse has scored goals in the top flight for both the Toffees and Hull, but has found game-time hard to come by in the last couple of years and he’s looking to re-ignite his career in the Championship with the Terriers.

There’s just nine games left of the season for Huddersfield and Carlos Corberan has been looking to bolster his fire-power for a while, having already brought in Yaya Sanogo at the start of the month.

Let’s look at two potential knock-on effects that the Terriers may feel with Niasse’s arrival.

Two up-front here to stay?

Carlos Corberan has often tinkered with his system this season, originally playing with a 4-2-3-1 that stuck for most of the first half of the season, but when results started to go awry and injuries occurred he switched up.

More often than not 2021 has seen the Terriers play a variation of a 3-5-2, with Fraizer Campbell getting many different strike partners, including midfielder Duane Holmes for a few games when there was a lack of natural striking options in the squad.

Corberan though now has depth – Danny Ward has returned from injury, Yaya Sanogo signed last month and now Niasse has arrived, so you can see the Spaniard going with two up-front for the rest of the season.

The goals to keep Huddersfield in the Championship?

Niasse has never played in the second tier of English football, but he has top flight experience and he has scored goals there as well.

The striker didn’t exactly end up being the player that Everton though they were buying as he made just five appearances in his first 18 months at the club, but he netted four times in a loan spell at Hull and then in the 2017-18 campaign Niasse scored eight times in 22 appearances for the Toffees.

He was mainly used as an impact player off the bench but he still had a knack for scoring that season, and if he can do it in the Premier League, surely he can do it in the Championship?

The only issue may be rustiness – Niasse hasn’t had a club since the summer when he was released by Everton and his last competitive game came in January 2020, so it may not be wise for Terriers fans to expect too much of the 30-year-old.