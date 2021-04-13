2 potential knock-on effects at Derby County if they do decide to sell star amid West Ham interest

The emergence of Lee Buchanan has been one of few positives for Derby County in an otherwise forgettable season.

Even though the left-back had been on the fringes of the first-team in the past, he hadn’t established himself as a regular until the current campaign.

And, the 20-year-old has impressed with his energy down the flank and his ability on the ball. Of course, like most youngsters, he has areas of his game to improve but the potential is clear to see.

However, Derby could face a battle to keep hold of the academy graduate, after sources told Football League World that West Ham are monitoring the defender.

The chance to join the Hammers, who will surely be playing European football next season, is going to appeal to Buchanan and here we outline TWO knock-on effects if the transfer happened…

It sends out the wrong message for the new owner

Erik Alonso has completed his takeover of the club and he hasn’t been shy in expressing his ambitions, with taking the Rams to the Champions League the long-term aim.

So, it wouldn’t look good if he then sold an academy player who has impressed Wayne Rooney a lot this season.

If a significant offer comes in, the fans may understand, but cashing in on Buchanan wouldn’t go down well if it wasn’t for a hefty sum, and it could bring questions from the fans towards the new owner.

More defensive signings will be needed

As well as that, it will give Rooney another headache that he probably doesn’t need!

It’s going to be a very busy summer at Pride Park, with the boss desperate to finally make his mark on the squad. So, plenty of arrivals and departures are expected.

Bringing in defensive reinforcements is going to be a priority for Rooney, as the team are short at centre-back in particular. However, if Buchanan goes, it gives him another position that he will need to address, which is not ideal.