2 potential knock-on effects at Charlton Athletic if club clinches signing of 33-goal hitman

Charlton Athletic are said to be leading the race to sign outgoing Cambridge United striker Paul Mullin this summer, as per a recent report by Football Insider.

The 26-year-old is set to depart the Abbey Stadium after what was record breaking season for him in Sky Bet League Two as he notched up 33 goals across all competitions to get the U’s promoted.

Now it appears that the Addicks are leading the chase for his signature after he posted a farewell message to the Cambridge fans after rejecting the offer of a new contract.

Mullin will now be looking to make another solid impact at a higher level moving forwards as he mulls over his options before moving to a new club.

Quiz: What was the score the last time Charlton Athletic played each of these 25 teams?

1 of 25 What was the score when Charlton Athletic last played AFC Wimbledon? 1-1 draw 2-2 draw 2-1 win 1-0 defeat

Here, we take a look at TWO potential knock-on effects at Charlton if the club secures the signing of Mullin…

Conor Washington dropped to the bench

The Northern Ireland striker netted a respectable 11 goals last term, but the potential arrival of Mullin could mean that he falls down the pecking order.

Mullin will be keen to be a regular starter at the Valley and it appears unlikely that he would play second fiddle to Washington.

The latter saw his goals come in different patches and could fall foul to not being consistent enough if this move is complete.

He certainly won’t have it as easy as he did last term, with Nigel Adkins sure to rotate his striking options regularly.

Development of Stockley and Mullin partnership

The addition of Mullin would add to the earlier signing of Jayden Stockley and the two players could arguably form a very fruitful partnership up top for the Addicks moving forwards into the 2021/22 campaign.

Both have different skill sets that will benefit each other well, with Mullin liking to run in behind whilst Stockley drops off an holds up the ball.

Combining the two will be a big task for Adkins but if he pulls it off, Charlton could really reap the rewards of it.

Make no mistake about it, bringing Mullin to the club after capturing Stockley will be a huge statement of intent by the Addicks.