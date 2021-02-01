2 potential knock-on effects at Bristol City if Middlesbrough player arrives at Ashton Gate

Transfer deadline day is here once again and there could be some frantic action between now and the end of the market as clubs look to improve their squads or get rid of deadwood.

The weekend saw plenty of rumours flying around and one from Teamtalk claimed that Britt Assombalonga could be heading to Bristol City from Middlesbrough.

Bristol City reporter Gregor MacGregor, meanwhile, has suggested that that will not be happening, saying that there was interest but no talks had taken place.

Things can obviously change on the final day of the market, though, so what would be the knock-effects at Ashton Gate if the player signed? We take a look…

Famara Diedhiou fate sealed?

There’s been similar levels of speculation around Diedhiou in recent days and Assombalonga’s arrival coming in could well see him needing to move on.

MacGregor has revealed he is likely to stay at the club until the summer but the arrival of Assombalonga could mean it is in the next window he does indeed seal an exit.

A new strikeforce?

You would have thought that if the powerful forward joined today then he would be playing regularly, leading to a new-look strikeforce.

The idea of Nahki Wells and Britt Assombalonga seems one that could on paper score a decent amount of goals, whilst partnering him with Chris Martin would also potentially be a handful.

Certainly, it would be something Dean Holden would need to think about.