2 potential knock-on effects as West Brom plot move for recently-relegated man

West Bromwich Albion are considering a move for David McGoldrick, according to reports from Football Insider.

The Baggies are looking to sign a striker this summer and are said to be eyeing a move for the Sheffield United man ahead of the start of the new Championship season.

The 33-year-old is a proven force at Championship level after scoring 15 goals to help the Blades to promotion in the 2018-19 season, while also scoring eight goals in 35 appearances for the Yorkshire side last term.

If McGoldrick does move to the Hawthorns then his move would certainly make a big splash.

Here are two potential knock-on effects for West Brom to consider.

A proven source of Championship goals

There’s no doubt that David McGoldrick would do an effective job for West Brom.

The experienced striker has really enjoyed life in the EFL in recent years after scoring plenty of goals for the likes of Sheffield United and previous club Ipswich Town.

If West Brom are serious about going up then they’ll need goals and there’s no doubt that McGoldrick would provide that if a move came off.

A Valerien Ismael-style signing

David McGoldrick would certainly be a good fit for the Baggies.

Valerien Ismael’s success with Barnsley last term was based around using a powerful goal-getter in the shape of Daryl Dike and that’s something that he’ll be looking to replicate next season.

McGoldrick’s arrival would certainly signal the end of West Brom’s striker search as Ismael looks to get ready for the start of the new season.