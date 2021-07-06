2 potential knock-on effects as West Brom plot move for 10-goal Championship hitman

West Bromwich Albion are looking to kick on in the transfer market as they prepare for their return to the Championship.

After suffering relegation from the Premier League the Baggies are hoping to push for promotion this time around as they plot an immediate return to the top flight.

One player who has been linked is Famara Diedhiou.

Reports from Bristol Live have claimed that the 28-year-old is a target for Valerien Ismael’s side following the end of his contract with Bristol City.

The striker scored 10 times last term, but what impact would Diedhiou have if he completes a move to the Hawthorns? We take a look.

Competition for Karlan Grant

Famara Diedhiou would undoubtedly be a good addition and add vital firepower to West Brom’s attack.

That could then spell bad news for Karlan Grant who endured a frustrating year in the Premier League after finding the net just once in 21 games over the course of the campaign.

Grant scored 19 times in West Brom’s promotion-winning campaign the season before and so it will be very interesting to see who Valerien Ismael selects if the Baggies do move for the former Bristol City man.

A bargain replacement for outgoing strikers

Signing a striker always looked to be a real priority based on West Brom’s outgoings this summer.

Mbaye Diagne, Hal Robson-Kanu and Charlie Austin have all moved on during the last month and that means that the Baggies were always going to be entering the market for a new frontman.

If a free transfer for Famara Diedhiou can be agreed then I’m sure that the West Brom board will be delighted to solve such a key problem for a bargain fee.