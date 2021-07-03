2 potential knock-on effects as Sunderland tie up deal for Premier League starlet

Sunderland’s latest arrival is potentially a sign of things to come at the Stadium Of Light.

The Black Cats confirmed on Friday that a deal had been completed to bring Jacob Carney to Wearside on a two-year deal with the option of a third.

The 20-year-old goalkeeper came through the ranks at Manchester United but has made the move to Sunderland as he looks to establish himself as a senior professional in the English pyramid.

Carney’s arrival is bound to have an impact on Lee Johnson’s plans, but what are the potential knock-on effects from the deal? We take a look.

A loan move for Anthony Patterson?

The arrival of Jacob Carney could potentially have an impact on the 21-year-old’s future.

At present it seems that Patterson will be competing for a starting spot at Sunderland this term, but with another young option on board there’s a chance that the goalkeeper could be allowed to leave in search of regular first team football.

Gaining match experience at a senior level will be key to Patterson’s development and so this could be a potential option moving forward.

A move for an experienced back-up goalkeeper

While Jacob Carney’s arrival is exciting for the future there’s a question over Sunderland’s short-term plan.

Lee Burge is likely to be the club’s number one stopper this term, but with Patterson and Carney both being pretty raw in terms of experience it means that Lee Johnson could be in a tricky position if Burge picks up an injury.

That means that the Black Cats could look towards signing a fourth goalkeeper with the view to having an experienced backup option could be on the cards.