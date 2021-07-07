2 potential knock-on effects as Reading prepare to lose 7-goal man to Crystal Palace

Reading are gearing up to lose Michael Olise this summer.

Reports from The Athletic have claimed that Crystal Palace are closing in on the signing of the 19-year-old after triggering the £8million release clause in the player’s contract.

Olise has been one of the Royals’ standout performers over the last 12 months after scoring seven goals and 12 assists in the Championship last term, meaning that it’s no surprise clubs in the top flight are circling.

With a move to Selhurst Park seemingly on the cards there’s no doubt that Olise’s potential departure will have a big impact on Veljko Paunovic’s squad.

Here are two knock-on effects for Reading to consider.

Funds for a replacement

While many Reading fans would argue that £8million is not a big enough fee, there’s no doubt that it could come in handy this summer.

The Royals will be looking for a replacement for Michael Olise and those funds will no doubt be helpful as the club enter the transfer market for a first team-ready addition.

It remains to be seen whether the Reading hierarchy will reinvest the sums, but if they do then there’s a good chance of the club being able to sign two or three decent players for that amount.

A long-term blow

One potential setback to this deal is the lack of sell-on potential.

Given the nature of the clause in Michael Olise’s contract it seems unlikely that Crystal Palace will enter a sell-on clause into Olise’s deal at Selhurst Park, meaning that Reading are unlikely to benefit financially from his future potential.

That is not confirmed, but given how good the 19-year-old could potentially be in a few years it could turn out to be a rather expensive repercussion of his current contract situation.