2 potential knock-on effects as Middlesbrough man attracts significant League One interest

The summer transfer window has only just opened but speculation is already building around the future of Hayden Coulson.

Reports from the East Anglian Daily Times have claimed that the Middlesbrough man is attracting substantial interest from Ipswich Town as Paul Cook prepares for a promotion push in League One.

For Coulson, it seems that this will be a pivotal summer.

The 23-year-old has fallen out of favour under Neil Warnock which has suggested that he could be allowed to move on ahead of the new season.

With that in mind here are two knock-on effects that Middlesbrough may have to contend with if a move does materialise.

A new addition needed

If Hayden Coulson does move on then it’s highly likely that a replacement will be needed.

As it stands, Marc Bola is the only other left-back at the club which means that Neil Warnock will be particularly short of options if Coulson does complete his move to Portman Road.

That means that a new addition could be needed, however any addition will need to be cost-effective given the budgetary restrictions currently in place.

An opportunity for William Kokolo?

A young player who may be set for a surprise opportunity in the first team.

The 21-year-old has been a hugely impressive performer for the club’s under-23 side leading to being involved in Neil Warnock’s matchday squad on five occasions last term.

Kokolo is an attack-minded full-back and perhaps Coulson’s exit could see him given a more regular role in the senior set-up.