2 potential knock-on effects as Middlesbrough close in on deal for exciting 22-y/o talent

Middlesbrough are closing in on a deal to sign Martin Payero, according to reports from Football Insider.

The 22-year-old midfielder could complete a deal in the next week after putting in some very impressive performances for Atletico Banfield over the last season.

Neil Warnock is looking to strengthen his squad and has been scouring the South American market for up-and-coming players who could make an impact in the English game with Payero seemingly set to complete a move to Teesside.

There’s no doubt that the attacking midfielder will have an impact on Middlesbrough’s squad, so with that in mind, here are two knock-on effects that the Teessiders must be wary of.

A period of transition

While Martin Payero would undoubtedly be a top addition, there has to be a word of caution.

The midfielder has never played or even lived in England before and we don’t even know if he does speak English which means that his first few months at the club could be very difficult.

Payero will need time to settle into life on Teesside and fans should maybe be prepared to wait up to 12 months before seeing the player at his consistent best.

Heightened expectations

Supporters are very excited about the prospect of this deal going through, but fans must manage their expectations.

Middlesbrough have perhaps been spoiled by the impact made by players such as Juninho when he arrived at the club, but let’s remember that the little Brazilian was a rather unique talent.

It’d be unfair for Payero to feel the weight of fans’ expectations as supporters look for a hero, so the Middlesbrough followers must be wary of this and give the player a chance to develop without such a hefty weight of expectation on his shoulders.