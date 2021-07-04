2 potential knock-on effects as Huddersfield Town prepare for Leeds United approach

Huddersfield Town are bracing themselves for summer interest in Lewis O’Brien.

According to Alan Nixon of The Sun, Leeds United are consider a move for the Terriers man as Marcelo Bielsa looks to strengthen his central midfield options.

O’Brien is regarded as a key man for Carlos Corberan’s side after making 42 appearances for the club last term, scoring three goals and registering three assists for the Yorkshire side.

At 22 years of age the player still has significant room to grow and improve, but a move to the Premier League will no doubt be appealing if it emerges as a genuine option.

So what impact would a potential move from Leeds United have on Huddersfield? We take a look at two knock-on effects for the Terriers to consider.

Vital funds to reinvest

While selling to their rivals certainly won’t be seen as ideal for the Terriers, there’s no doubt that such a deal could be fruitful.

Lewis O’Brien is a player who holds significant value and that means that if Huddersfield were to sell the player then they could expect to recoup a substantial fee for the 22-year-old.

If that deal does go through then it could lead Carlos Corberan’s side to have greater room for manoeuvre in the transfer market ahead of the new season.

The start of a beneficial relationship?

No one likes selling a player to a rival, but perhaps such a deal could have long-term benefits for Huddersfield.

Carlos Corberan already has a good relationship with Leeds United and if Lewis O’Brien was to move to Elland Road then it would surely mean that the clubs were on excellent terms moving forward.

As a result the Terriers could really benefit through loan signings and first option deals, so perhaps such a move could be a good strategic step for the Championship club.