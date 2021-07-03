2 potential knock-on effects as Bournemouth tie up deal for promotion-winning star

Bournemouth got their summer off to an ideal start with the signing of Emiliano Marcondes.

The Brentford midfielder completed a permanent move to the Vitality Stadium after agreeing a three-year deal with Scott Parker’s side following the end of his contract with the Bees.

Marcondes had been a key player for Thomas Frank’s side during the last two seasons and even scored one of the crucial goals in the club’s play-off final victory over Swansea City at Wembley.

A move to the South Coast awaits where Marcondes will be hoping to replicate his promotion glory with the Cherries, but such a deal will have an impact on the rest of the Bournemouth squad.

Here are two potential knock-on effects to consider.

A gap filled in Scott Parker’s squad

A move for Emiliano Marcondes certainly seems like a smart choice.

Bournemouth have been looking for a creative midfielder to slot into their side for some time with Jack Wilshere not exactly being a reliable option in that role.

Given the impact of Marcondes at Brentford the hope will now be that the Cherries no longer need to scour the market for that player.

Arnaut Danjuma

Emiliano Marcondes’s introduction may well spell the end for one in-demand player.

Danjuma has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League this summer with the winger linked with a move to both Southampton and West Ham.

Marcondes can play on either flank and so if that top flight interest does turn into something concrete then at least Scott Parker’s side have a suitable replacement on board.