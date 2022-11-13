2 Portsmouth youngsters who could do with a loan move in January

Portsmouth will be hoping to challenge for promotion to the Championship during what remains of this League One campaign.

Pompey, who embarked on their sixth straight season in the third tier at the start of play, find themselves within an extremely competitive League One this year.

Recruiting well in the summer, Danny Cowley has a squad full of talent available to him, making competition levels extremely high within his squad.

Whilst we wait and see how this season plays out, here, we take a look at two Portsmouth youngsters who could do with a loan move when January comes around…

Koby Mottoh

Koby Mottoh has made exciting progress within the club’s academy, and with competition in attacking positions high, a temporary move away could be considered.

Of course, he is at a stage of progression where a Football League move would be slightly too far, a small time away from Fratton Park, and in a senior environment would only help his chances of adapting from academy football to the first-team game.

Mottoh netted on his first Fratton Park appearance earlier in the campaign, scoring in stoppage-time as Portsmouth defeated Southampton in the Hampshire Cup.

Adam Payce

Another teenage forward who could benefit from senior experience in the non-league before competing for regular first-team football at Pompey is Adam Payce.

Of course, like Mottoh, non-league loan spells can be sanctioned outside of transfer windows, but January presents itself as a good opportunity for the young striker to enjoy half a season elsewhere.

The Portsmouth academy have produced some gems over the years, and with good connections with a number of non-league clubs, a worthwhile destination for Payce can certainly be found.