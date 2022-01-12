2 Portsmouth transfer sagas to keep an eye on this week

League One side Portsmouth will be hoping to strengthen in the next few weeks in their quest to sustain their current unbeaten run and force their way into the top six.

Ellis Harrison was the first departure of the winter window, with the forward failing to force his way into the starting lineup regularly enough to be a part of Danny Cowley’s first-team plans for the long term.

He sealed his move to Fleetwood Town last Saturday with the opportunity to make a fresh start – and the third-tier club’s manager has admitted that two more departures are imminent as he looks to freshen up his side for the second half of the season.

This should mean incomings are also on the way – though one previous target they had in mind in James Norwood looks set to remain at Ipswich Town after reasserting himself as a key man under new manager Kieran McKenna.

Looking more at the present, which Portsmouth-related transfer sagas should we be looking out for, both in terms of incomings and outgoings on the south coast?

We take a look at just two you should be monitoring throughout this week.

The race for Archer

Pompey are one of seven teams currently in the race to recruit 20-year-old forward Cameron Archer on loan from Aston Villa according to the Daily Mail, with two of those sides reported to be Championship outfits Derby County and Preston North End.

Considering their superior league status over the likes of Cowley’s men, Charlton Athletic, Lincoln City, Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland, the duo are likely to have a greater chance of luring the youngster away from Villa Park than the third-tier quintet.

However, the limited funds Derby have at their disposal amid their current financial situation may give clubs in League One a real opportunity to recruit Archer, providing Pompey with as good a chance as any of getting him through the door.

Despite this, the same Daily Mail report goes on to state that the Premier League side want to keep hold of the 20-year-old, though it remains to be seen whether he wants to push for a move away to gain more senior minutes.

Making just three cameos in the top flight this season, this potential move to Fratton Park shouldn’t be ruled out just yet, especially with Harrison’s departure leaving room for another forward to arrive.

Jacobs to leave?

Michael Jacobs has made just eight appearances in League One so far this season, starting just one of these games and failing to establish himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet under Cowley.

He was reportedly on the verge of joining Ipswich’s revolution in the summer before Kyle Edwards arrived at Portman Road on a free transfer, but the proposed move to Suffolk collapsed and he was unable to secure a move away before the deadline.

Nearly halfway through January, he remains in the same situation and hasn’t exactly had the chance to place himself in the shop window considering his lack of appearances this term, so it may be difficult to cash in on him during this month.

In a latest update from The News yesterday afternoon, they revealed the 30-year-old isn’t close to leaving the club despite links to Doncaster Rovers, so a potential deal involving the winger may go right down to the wire after being made available for transfer.