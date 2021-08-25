2 Portsmouth transfer dilemmas that are looming over the club right now as 31st August creeps closer

Portsmouth will be looking to continue their largely positive start to the Sky Bet League One season moving forwards into September.

Danny Cowley’s side are yet to have tasted defeat in the league so far and have won three out of their first four games, whilst failing to concede in each of those fixtures.

In addition to this, the club have also been busy in the current transfer market, with the likes of Connor Ogilvie, Shaun Williams, Clark Robertson, Kieron Freeman, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Louis Thompson, Jayden Reid, Gassan Ahadme, Liam Vincent, Gavin Bazunu, Joe Morrell and George Hirst joining from Gillingham, Millwall, Rotherham United, Swansea City, Luton Town, Norwich City, Birmingham City, Bromley, Manchester City, Luton Town and Leicester City respectively.

With the window closing next Tuesday, Cowley will now be looking to finish up any business that he is in the pipeline at Fratton Park.

Here, we take a look at TWO transfer dilemmas that are looming over the club right now as 31st August creeps closer…

Sell or keep Ronan Curtis?

The Pompey winger has been strongly linked with a move away from Fratton Park this summer and has made no secret of his desire to play at a higher level.

Clubs such as Blackburn Rovers, Cardiff City and Preston North End have all been mentioned as interested parties in the past, whilst Derby County also cropped up in conversation.

However the club is yet to have received any solid offers for their star man and as a result it appears he could be set to stay put on the South Coast.

It will certainly be interesting to see if Curtis attracts any bids from elsewhere before next Tuesday’s deadline.

New centre back needed?

The South Coast side were linked with a loan move for Bristol City defender Taylor Moore by Football Insider earlier today, before those claims were quickly quashed by Hampshire Live.

Despite not being in for Moore, there is still a question mark over whether Pompey need to add another central defensive option to their ranks.

At present Cowley’s side only have three natural centre backs in their squad, whilst they also have the likes of Ogilvie and Williams who can slot in when required.

However there is seemingly a need for one more addition to be made to the backline and it is almost certain to be a dilemma that Cowley will give some thought over.