2 Portsmouth players whose contract situation should be a priority

Portsmouth’s mixed form has seen Danny Cowley’s side drop down the League One table as we approach the halfway point.

Pompey do have a couple of games in hand on their rivals, but a winless run into December hampered their chances of competing for an automatic promotion spot.

An improved second half of the campaign will be needed in order to make up ground on the likes of Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday.

The January window could prove an opportunity to improve the side.

But here we look at two players whose contracts are set to expire in June that we think Cowley should look to prioritise first…

Connor Ogilvie

Ogilvie has been at the heart of this Pompey team this season, appearing in all but one league game so far in 2022-23.

The defender has been a key figure at Fratton Park over the years and his performances warrant a contract extension.

If an agreement can be reached for a long-term deal then the club should pull the trigger.

Otherwise, they do hold a one-year extension option that will give them some leeway in any potential upcoming negotiations.

Ronan Curtis

The Irishman has been a very useful squad player since emerging into the Portsmouth first team squad in 2018.

The 26-year old has featured consistently throughout this season, even if sometimes from the bench, and has plenty to offer Cowley’s side.

Portsmouth do not hold a one-year extension option in Curtis’ contract, meaning a full extension should be negotiated quickly.

The club should look to avoid losing such a useful player as a free agent this summer.