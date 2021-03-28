2 Portsmouth players who will surely be eyeing a summer exit from Fratton Park

Portsmouth are eyeing up a place in the Championship for the first time since 2013, and they have a man who has experience of winning promotion in the form of Danny Cowley at the helm now.

The ex-Huddersfield boss replaced Kenny Jackett at Fratton Park last week and has guided Pompey to two victories in as many games since his appointment, strengthening their claims for a play-off place at the end of the season.

At some point though, certain squad decisions will need to be made for next season and some players may already have their eye on the exit door before the season has even finished.

Let’s look at two players who may be looking to find a way out of Pompey come the summer.

Bryn Morris

There’s a whole host of players who are out of contract at Fratton Park this summer, with Morris being one of them.

The midfielder joined Pompey from Shrewsbury in January 2019 but he’s made just 16 league appearances for the club in a two-year period – not helped by missing pretty much the whole of the 2019/20 season due to an abdomen injury – and after being out of favour this season he joined Northampton on loan in January.

You’d have to imagine that Morris sees his future away from Pompey and it would be a surprise at this point if he was offered a new contract by the club – he may be trying to play his way into a permanent deal at the Cobblers in-fact where he has been a regular starter.

Paul Downing

Another 2019 arrival from the Jackett era, Downing drifted down the pecking order to fourth choice this season following the signing of Rasmus Nicolaisen, and a January exit looked to be on the cards.

But a hamstring injury scuppered any chances of him finding a new club but even before that injury, Downing hadn’t made a league appearance all season.

The centre-back still has a year remaining on his contract however there’s little chance of him being at Pompey beyond the summer, and he will probably be searching for a new club already.