2 Portsmouth players who may be looking for a move away this summer and why

Portsmouth will be hopeful that come the summer, they can keep as many of their star players as possible with the lure of a potential season in the Championship if they can get into the play-off spots.

Danny Cowley will certainly have work to do as he continues to mould the squad to his liking to ensure they can continue to challenge at the very top. The manager has his own philosophies and ideas about how he wants to play and there will certainly be those in the squad that he sees as surplus to requirements.

There will also be those who could be tempted by a move to a bigger side, with plenty catching the eye at Pompey as they turn in some good performances. The juggling act for Cowley then will be to ensure that he can clear out as much deadwood as he can whilst keeping those he treasures.

Which of his current side then could end up looking for a new side at the end of the campaign?

Oliver Webber

The goalkeeper might not head out permanently – although that is an option – but certainly looks like he will spend some time out on loan come the summer.

Pompey currently have Gavin Bazunu inbetween the sticks but it is unlikely they will be able to hold onto him and his talents when the season ends. That will likely mean either Alex Bass steps into the breach or the club sign another goalkeeper.

Whichever option they plump for, it still spells no football for Webber. Instead, he has had to seek gametime elsewhere and it looks like that could be the case come the summer too. There is talent there and he is still only 21, so has plenty of time to break into the first-team picture.

Rather than sit on the bench though, it would be much more beneficial for him to continue his development by playing somewhere else and it seems like a loan could suit all parties in this instance.

Quiz: Have any of these 22 ex-Portsmouth players ever played for a French club in their career?

1 of 22 Has former Portsmouth man Romain Padovani ever played for a French club during his career? Yes No

Paul Downing

It’s less of a ‘may’ be looking for a move away and more of a certainty with Paul Downing.

The defender has suffered plenty with injuries during his stay at Fratton Park and can’t even get a game for the club now, having been sent out on loan to Rochdale.

The 30-year-old managed only two league games with the Fratton Park outfit this season before being shipped out on a short-term basis and it doesn’t look like he has a future with his parent team. Considering that his current deal also expires in summer, it doesn’t look like fresh terms will be given to him.

That should mean his stint with the club comes to an end at the end of the campaign and despite his injuries and his age, he still has plenty to offer elsewhere and could find another EFL club to ply his trade for.