2 Portsmouth players who face an uncertain few weeks ahead

Portsmouth couldn’t quite sneak into the play-off spots in the back end of the League One season despite looking on course to be one of the teams challenging for a top six spot come the end of the campaign.

Danny Cowley’s men never really dropped out of the top half of the third tier table but couldn’t quite do enough to stay in play-off contention and ultimately had to settle for at least another season in League One.

With the side having sat in the third tier for years now, the club’s fans are understandably growing frustrated at the lack of Championship football and their current boss will want to ensure that he is the man to finally get them back into the second division.

In order to do so, he might need to reshuffle his squad this summer – and with that in mind, here are two players who face an uncertain few weeks at Fratton Park over the summer.

The ultimate Portsmouth end of season quiz – We’ll be impressed if you score above 80% on this

1 of 25 Who did Portsmouth play in their first game of the season? Crewe Alexandra Lincoln City Fleetwood Town Doncaster Rovers

Reeco Hackett-Fairchild

Portsmouth won’t be too keen to let the player go after he managed six goal contributions in 16 starts for the club over the course of the League One season and with the midfielder/forward still only 24-years-old, there is plenty of room for him to get even better too.

He can be a valuable member of their squad and features often in their first-team and that is why the club have been quick to offer him a new deal at Fratton Park in order to get him to commit his future to the side going forward.

However, there hasn’t been any agreement on this deal yet and the longer that the wait goes on for the deal to be confirmed, the more chance that he could depart Pompey over the summer. There would likely be a few suitors for his signature too and that means he might want to explore his options.

With his deal set to run out, he will have to make a decision over his future soon – and whilst Portsmouth will be hoping that he decides to stay on with them, that is not guaranteed yet.

Aiden O’Brien

Another player who has yet to agree a new contract with Portsmouth is Aiden O’Brien, who might end up departing the club as quickly as he came in.

The forward has come in and already produced four goals and one assist for the side in the league in just eight starts – and considering how he might do given a full season at Fratton Park, Danny Cowley has understandably been keen to offer the player a new deal with the side this summer.

Like Hackett-Fairchild though, the new contract might be on the table but he has yet to commit his future to the club. There would likely be a number of teams willing to sign him in League One if he fancied another new challenge and he might want to switch to another side during the offseason.

He’s only just settled in Pompey though, so he could fancy staying on with his current club. As things stand though, his club future remains unclear until he either signs this new deal or decides to leave on a free.