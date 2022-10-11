2 Portsmouth players who could really do with a loan move away in January

Portsmouth have enjoyed a very impressive start to the season in League One and supporters will be believing that they can compete with the financial big hitters towards the top end.

Danny Cowley was unable to deliver a top six finish in his first full season in charge at Fratton Park last term, and the likes of Bolton Wanderers, Peterborough United and Derby County will feel that they can overtake Pompey over the course of this term, but the early signs have been very positive considering the South Coast side lost key player Marcus Harness fairly late on in the transfer window.

Cowley has been able to mould a potent attacking unit so far and will be hoping that they can maintain the levels of consistency required to battle it out for automatic promotion.

Here, we have taken a look at two Portsmouth players who could really do with a loan move away in January…

Jay Mingi

Mingi was picked up by Pompey after being released by Charlton Athletic in the summer of 2021 but has not been able to earn regular minutes at League One level.

Mingi has made eight fairly brief substitute appearances in the third tier so far this season, but with less than a fortnight remaining before he turns 22, regular senior exposure should be prioritised for his development.

Cowley clearly sees Mingi as something of a project and someone who could contribute for Pompey further down the line, but if league starts still seem unlikely come January, looking to loan him out could be best for both parties.

Jayden Reid

Reid has had a very difficult spell on the sidelines with a serious knee injury since leaving Birmingham City for Portsmouth in the summer of 2021.

That said, the 21-year-old is expected to be ready for a return to competitive action by the turn of the year, and with an abundance of attacking and wide options available to Cowley at the moment, it may be more efficient for Reid to get back up to speed on loan to prepare to battle for a place in the first team next season.