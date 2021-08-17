2 Portsmouth players who could leave the club before the 31st August transfer deadline

After an opening day 1-0 victory away to Fleetwood Town, Portsmouth secured another three points in their return to Fratton Park, with a 2-0 triumph over Crewe Alexandra.

Danny Cowley’s side enjoyed a competitive pre-season, and have followed that up with an excellent start to the new campaign, keeping the club’s promotion ambitions as high as ever.

In pursuit of maintaining a perfect start to the season, Pompey host a Shrewsbury Town side tonight who are yet to taste victory in their opening two games.

The transfer window is also moving to its closing stages, with there being just two weeks until the doors slam shut.

Here, we take a look at two Portsmouth players who could depart in what remains of this transfer window….

Ronan Curtis

Ronan Curtis has been an integral part of Portsmouth’s squad in recent seasons, with his goal contributions playing vital parts in Pompey challenging at the top end of the division.

Last season, Curtis scored 14 times and assisted a further 10 in 48 appearances for the club, proving to be a top performer at third-tier level.

The season prior – which was cut short because of Covid – Curtis netted 14 times and grabbed eight assists.

Curtis’ consistent performances in League One have alerted the higher division, with several Championship clubs registering an interest in the left-winger, although some of the clubs who have been credited with an interest are now operating under a transfer embargo.

Michael Jacobs

Ipswich Town were seemingly very close to striking a deal for Portsmouth’s Michael Jacobs, but The Latics’ signing of Kyle Edwards put an end to their interest.

It was previously thought that the club was needed to sign Joe Morrell, but a report from The News stated that was not the case.

It remains to be seen what kind of role Jacobs will play during the upcoming season, or if another side prepare a bid.

Jacobs certainly has the ability to operate at the top end of League One, and not so long ago, he was part of a Wigan Athletic side, who ended their Championship campaign brilliantly, despite the season ultimately ended in relegation.

