It is set to be an interesting summer of recruitment at Portsmouth as John Mousinho begins the process of trying to assemble a squad at Fratton Park that could deliver promotion during the upcoming 2023/24 League One campaign.

Finishing eighth last time out, and the Portsmouth boss displaying signs of progressing the club since his appointment midway through that season, expectations and the level of ambition will certainly creep up.

Portsmouth retained list 2023

Confirming their retained list earlier in the month, Portsmouth are set to see the likes of Michael Jacobs, Louis Thompson, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Jayden Reid and Clark Robertson depart when their respective contracts expire next month.

With it set to be a summer of change at Fratton Park, here, we take a look at two players who could follow those who will not be offered a contract in leaving the Hampshire club this summer.

Joe Morrell

It was classed as a real coup when Portsmouth secured the services of midfielder Joe Morrell in the summer of 2021, with the technically-gifted 26-year-old penning down a three-year deal upon arrival, whilst Pompey also have an option of extending his contract by an extra 12 months.

A player with excellent levels of vision, passing ability and a great reader of the game, Portsmouth boss Mousinho recently admitted that he will be prepared for interest in the former Bristol City and Luton Town midfield operator.

It remains to be seen if Morrell attracts interest this summer from the higher division or elsewhere, and if he is to depart, you would imagine Pompey will demand a decent-sized fee.

Given that effectively he has a contract that does not expire for another two years, Portsmouth are in a position of power when it comes to Morrell's immediate future.

Could Jay Mingi leave Portsmouth?

Jay Mingi is another player who is set to generate interest, following a January where a whole host of Championship clubs were reportedly keeping a close eye on him.

As per the aforementioned Pompey retained list, the club confirmed that negotiations are ongoing when it comes to the future of the athletic midfielder.

It remains to be seen exactly how much interest there will be when the summer transfer window fully gets underway, but ultimately, you would imagine that Portsmouth will have a real battle to keep hold of him.

A player with an incredibly high potential, it would be fantastic news if the Hampshire club are able to keep hold of him.