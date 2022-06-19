2 Portsmouth players who could and maybe should be loaned out this summer

Danny Cowley will be hoping to use this summer transfer window to assemble a squad at Portsmouth that is ready to challenge at the top end of League One.

Pompey, who finished 10th in the third-tier standings last time out, will be striving to improve on this when the new season gets underway at the end of July.

Possessing a strong core to the squad, Cowley’s mission will be to bolster the competition levels within the squad.

Here, we take a look at two Portsmouth players who could benefit from a temporary spell away from the club next season…

Liam Vincent

Liam Vincent is one player whose progression could be aided by a loan move this summer, with the 19-year-old appearing on the bench a handful of times in League One last season.

Signing for Pompey last summer from Bromley, the majority of Vincent’s game time during the 2021/22 campaign came with the club’s academy.

Perhaps a National League temporary spell could be the next step for the young full-back, who has shown versatility within the League One’s club academy and whilst he was at Bromley.

Jay Mingi

Jay Mingi is another Portsmouth player who could perhaps depart on loan during this summer, especially if Cowley opts to bolster his midfield options even further.

Already possessing strong options in the middle of the park, with Joe Morrell, Louis Thompson and Ryan Tunnicliffe all as options, Mingi’s immediate future may be away from Fratton Park.

Embarking on a spell with Maidenhead United last season, another National League loan stint could be sanctioned for the upcoming 2022/23 campaign.

Portsmouth took up the option of an extra year in his contract, with the 21-year-old certainly possessing ability and a high ceiling.