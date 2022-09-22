2 Portsmouth FC players who may already be eyeing a January exit

Danny Cowley had a very busy summer at Portsmouth as he added to his existing squad in the hope that his side can push towards the play-offs this season.

Pompey are having a brilliant start to the season, winning six of their nine opening games, yet to be beaten and sitting second in the league.

Therefore, unlike some other teams, Cowley probably won’t be looking ahead to the January transfer window yet with his mind on countless additions but rather just squad enhancements.

That being said, the transfer window can too bring departures which could cause the boss to look for reinforcements or replacements.

With that in mind, here we take a look at two players who could be looking for a move away from Fratton Park in January.

Ryan Tunnicliffe

Last season Tunnicliffe was a regular in the Portsmouth side making 30 appearances and scoring two goals for his side.

However, this season the midfielder has made just one appearance so far as a result of both injury and the increased competition in the squad this year.

What’s more, Cowley already admitted that the club received a number of offers for the player on deadline.

Although the transfer window is now shut, the Pompey boss confirmed there was interest in the player from overseas meaning there has been ongoing doubts over his future and it remains somewhat up in the air.

His manager has already said Tunnicliffe will need to force his way into the side or find another solution and given he hasn’t been included of late, it seems as though the ‘other solution’ could be the favoured outcome for all parties.

At 29-years-old, the midfielder will be prioritising game time and he doesn’t appear to be getting that regularly any time soon at Fratton Park.

Kieron Freeman

Freeman is another player who seems to have lost out on game time this season as a result of the additions made to the squad this summer.

Although the right-back wasn’t a regular last season, he was still able to get 19 league appearances under his belt.

However, this season he has been restricted to just one so far.

At 30-years-old and out of contract at Fratton Park this summer, Freeman will no doubt be keen to get some regular game time in the second half of the season as a display for himself ahead of being a free agent.

Whether this would be a permanent move at this stage or just a loan spell, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the two part ways.