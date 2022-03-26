2 Portsmouth dilemmas facing Danny Cowley during this international break

Sitting nine points outside the League One play-offs, Portsmouth still possess a slim chance of securing a top-six spot in what remains of the season.

Despite their three-game winless run diminishing their chances of making the play-offs, Danny Cowley’s side will continue fighting until it becomes mathematically impossible.

Pompey next play on April 5th, when they travel to Bolton Wanderers, and whilst they already possess a game in hand on most of their play-off chasing counterparts, that could be extended to three before then.

Here, we take a look at two dilemmas facing Danny Cowley during this international break…

Can Michael Jacobs regain a starting spot?

Returning from a knee injury during last weekend’s 0-0 draw with Wycombe Wanderers, Michael Jacobs managed 32 minutes.

Showing excellent form prior to that setback, Cowley could be looking to bring him back into the starting XI for their trip to Bolton a week on Tuesday.

Jacobs netted three times and assisted a further two in four matches before injury struck, starting to become a real influence in the final third for Pompey.

Certainly a positive dilemma for Cowley to have, Jacobs will be pushing for starting XI inclusion.

A Shaun Williams return?

There is hope within the Portsmouth camp that Shaun Williams could make a return in the coming weeks after he had suffered a fractured spine against Charlton Athletic in January.

The 35-year-old had been an integral part of Cowley’s side prior to his injury and will be hoping to play a part in what remains.

Competition levels within the midfield have certainly gone up a gear in recent weeks, with Louis Thompson starting regularly, with Joe Morrell and Ryan Tunnicliffe fighting for a spot next to him.

Williams possesses the experience and intelligence that is required at this stage of the season and could still play a large enough role during the final eight games, should he be deemed ready for a return.