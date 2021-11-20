2 Portsmouth dilemmas facing Danny Cowley ahead of AFC Wimbledon match today

Portsmouth are looking to extend their unbeaten run to five games when they welcome AFC Wimbledon to Fratton Park this afternoon.

Danny Cowley’s men have had a mixed campaign so far, but they appear to be finding form now as they look to push on and get closer to the top six over the coming games.

A 1-0 win at promotion rivals Wycombe last week felt significant, and normally you would expect the boss to go with the XI that got such a good result.

However, with international players returning, Cowley has some big decisions to make, and here we look at TWO dilemmas he faces…

Who starts in goal?

Gavin Bazunu joined Pompey from Manchester City on loan this summer, and whilst he has made a few mistakes, he has generally done well, whilst he starred for Ireland in the recent break.

However, Alex Bass came in last week, keeping a clean sheet and saving a penalty, so he couldn’t really do much more! As a result, Cowley has a very big call to make on who is given the number one spot today.

Does Joe Morrell come back in?

Another dilemma will come in the middle of the park, with Joe Morrell also having missed the win at Wycombe as he was away with Wales on international duty.

Like Bazunu, he has been a regular for most of the campaign, so it’s a similar issue facing Cowley in that he will need to drop a player who did so well for the team against Gareth Ainsworth’s side.