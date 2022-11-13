2 Port Vale youngsters who could do with a loan move in January

Port Vale have enjoyed a positive start to life back in League One, with Darrell Clarke’s men comfortably in mid-table.

Of course, the ambitious manager will want more and he may already have one eye on the January transfer window as he seeks to bring in the one or two players that could help the side push up the table.

Whilst the fans will be excited about the prospect of a few new faces strengthening the group, there will also be a desire to keep hold of the key men at Vale Park.

However, there could be a few youngsters on the move and here we look at TWO who may benefit from a temporary switch…

Derek Agyakwa

The defender joined Port Vale in the summer and given he is only 20-years-old, Agyakwa was always going to be one for the future.

Therefore, it’s no surprise he hasn’t had regular minutes, with his only game time for the senior side coming in the EFL Trophy.

A short spell at Chorley shows Clarke is willing to let the player go and another move could be on the cards in the New Year, giving the former Watford man a chance to show what he can do.

Does Vale Park have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 London Road Higher Lower

James Plant

Another who has moved to a non-league club, Nantwich Town, earlier this season is James Plant, but he is now back at Vale.

Nevertheless, the winger is also going to struggle to play under Clarke and a switch would help the youngster as he looks to forge out a career in the game.

Dropping down a few levels could be a real learning curve and allow Plant to start making a name for himself.