2 Plymouth Argyle youngsters who could do with a loan move in January

After missing out on a place in the play-offs of the final day of the previous campaign, Plymouth Argyle have managed to reach new heights in League One this season.

Currently top of the third-tier standings, Argyle will be aiming to sustain a push for promotion under the guidance of manager Steven Schumacher over the course of the coming months.

Whereas the likes of Michael Cooper, Bali Mumba and Dan Scarr are all expected to feature regularly between now and the end of the campaign, some of the other members of the club’s squad may find it difficult to make inroads at senior level.

Keeping this in mind, we have decided to take a look at two Plymouth youngsters who could do with a loan move in the January transfer window…

Finley Craske

A product of Plymouth’s youth academy, Finley Craske was recalled from a loan spell at Yeovil Town last month after only making two substitute appearances for the National League side.

Due to the presence of Mumba, who has featured on 18 occasions in all competitions this season, Craske is extremely unlikely to feature for Argyle during the remainder of the season.

Instead of being forced to watch on from the sidelines, it could be argued that Craske may benefit from a temporary spell away from Home Park.

Whereas a move to Yeovil didn’t work out for the 19-year-old, there is no reason why cannot make strides in terms of development by representing a team in a lower division on a regular basis before returning to Plymouth.

William Jenkins-Davies

Another individual who could do with a loan move away from Plymouth is William Jenkins-Davies.

Whereas the 18-year-old has started games for Argyle in the EFL Trophy and the FA Cup this season, he has been limited to just two cameo appearances in the third-tier.

Given that competition for a place in the heart of Plymouth’s midfield is fierce, Jenkins-Davies is facing an uphill battle to establish himself at this particular level.

By joining a club on a temporary basis who are willing to start him week-in, week-out, the midfielder could potentially improve significantly as a player.

