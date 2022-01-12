2 Plymouth Argyle transfer sagas to keep an eye on this week

Having already secured the services of Alfie Lewis, it will be intriguing to see whether Plymouth Argyle opt to make any further moves in the transfer market this month.

Pilgrims boss Steven Schumacher will be determined to guide his side to a top-six finish in League One later this year and thus could potentially boost the club’s play-off aspirations by drafting in some more fresh faces.

Plymouth may also have to act if one of their key players departs Home Park.

Here, we have decided to take a look at TWO Plymouth transfer sagas you should be keeping an eye on this week…

Ryan Broom

One of the players who could be about to leave Plymouth is Ryan Broom as his parent-club Peterborough United are looking into the possibility of recalling him before selling him to another team.

According to a report from The Scottish Sun, Aberdeen are targeting Broom as a potential replacement for Ryan Hedges who has been heavily linked with a move to Blackburn Rovers in recent weeks.

It is understood that Peterborough are seeking a six-figure fee for the midfielder who has made 24 appearances for Plymouth in League One so far this season.

Although the Pilgrims are believed to be interested in signing Broom on a permanent basis, Posh director of football Barry Fry revealed earlier this month that Schumacher’s side have yet to submit a bid.

If Broom does leave Plymouth, it will be a significant blow for the club as he has managed to provide an impressive total of eight direct goal contributions in the third-tier.

Stuart Findlay

Plymouth have recently been linked with a move for Stuart Findlay who currently plays his football in the MLS for Philadelphia Union.

According to Football Insider, Argyle are one of a host of clubs who are believed to be interested in the Scotland international.

It is understood that Findlay is open to the possibility of joining a team who will be able to provide him with the opportunity to play regular first-team football after being limited to just seven appearances in the MLS during the previous campaign.

Whether the 26-year-old will be an upgrade on Plymouth’s current options at centre-back remains to be seen as the likes of Dan Scarr, Macaulay Gillesphey and James Wilson have all managed to produce some assured defensive displays this season.

With this particular transfer saga set to rumble on, it will be fascinating to see whether Findlay secures a move to an English club before the end of the transfer window.