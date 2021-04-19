2 Plymouth Argyle players who you’d imagine will want to leave Home Park this summer for pastures new

Plymouth Argyle are on course for a comfortable mid-table finish in League One season, but they will not be wanting the campaign to just fizzle out in their remaining matches.

Ryan Lowe’s side would likely have taken a mid-table finish in their first season back in the third tier at the beginning of the campaign, so they can reflect overall on a job well done this season. However, there have been a lot of things that have been evident over the last few weeks that they will have to change for next term if they are to progress further.

The summer transfer window will be vitally important for Plymouth in terms of the direction they are able to head in next term. If they make the right additions to the squad then they could mount a push for the top half or even the play-offs. However, Lowe’s side will also need to sort out the long-term futures of some of their key players and those on the fringes of the squad.

With that in mind, we take a look at TWO Plymouth players who you would imagine could want to leave Home Park this summer.

Luke Jephcott

One player who Plymouth would like to keep hold if they possibly could this summer is forward Luke Jephcott. However, it does seem as though he might well have outgrown Home Park and be set to potentially earn a move to a higher level than League One. That comes after he has enjoyed an impressive campaign firing in 16 goals in 38 league appearances.

Reports have suggested that the likes of Nottingham Forest, Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday are amongst the clubs that are potentially interested in making a move for Jephcott this summer. That suggests that there is going to be a potential bidding war for the 21-year-old during the window and Plymouth might be able to recoup a large fee for him if that happens.

It has been reported by Lancashire Live that the forward could potentially be available for a fee of around £5 million in the summer. That suggests that Plymouth if they are to lose the 21-year-old, they would at least be able to raise funds that they could reinvest in the squad. Whatever happens, it does seem like Jephcott will be heading for an exit this summer.

Scott Wootton

Another player that might be aiming for a permanent exit from Home Park during the summer transfer window is defender Scott Wootton. He was allowed to move on loan to struggling Wigan Athletic to get first-team minutes under his belt during the rest of the campaign before his future can be addressed in the summer window.

Wootton played an integral part of Plymouth’s promotion-winning season last term with the defender managing to make 35 appearances and also helping Lowe’s side record 14 clean sheets in the process. However, he found chances in the starting line-up limited during the first half of the campaign this season.

Lowe told Plymouth’s official website when he left for Wigan in the winter window that he expressed a desire to get some first-team football elsewhere. He also suggested it would be unlikely that he will remain with the club next term. That suggests that Wootton will be one of the players set to leave Home Park at the end of the campaign.